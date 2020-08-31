Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Autodesk in a report issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Ikeda now anticipates that the software company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Autodesk’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $247.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 151.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $254.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.30 and its 200-day moving average is $203.78.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total transaction of $1,667,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,013 shares of company stock worth $8,904,908 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $302,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 633.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 110,021 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,316,000 after buying an additional 95,021 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after buying an additional 15,411 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 54,862 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 10.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

