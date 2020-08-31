Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Autodesk in a report issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Ikeda now anticipates that the software company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Autodesk’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $247.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 151.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $254.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.30 and its 200-day moving average is $203.78.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total transaction of $1,667,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,013 shares of company stock worth $8,904,908 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $302,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 633.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 110,021 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,316,000 after buying an additional 95,021 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after buying an additional 15,411 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 54,862 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 10.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Earnings History and Estimates for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Desjardins Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank
Desjardins Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank
National Bank Financial Weighs in on BRP Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings
National Bank Financial Weighs in on BRP Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings
Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for salesforce.com, inc. Issued By Wedbush
Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for salesforce.com, inc. Issued By Wedbush
Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for salesforce.com, inc. Issued By Oppenheimer
Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for salesforce.com, inc. Issued By Oppenheimer
B. Riley Comments on Chico’s FAS, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings
B. Riley Comments on Chico’s FAS, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings
Autodesk, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share
Autodesk, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report