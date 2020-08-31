FY2021 EPS Estimates for SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Cut by Colliers Secur.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) – Investment analysts at Colliers Secur. lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SeaChange International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. Colliers Secur. analyst S. Frankel now expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaChange International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

SEAC stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SeaChange International by 96.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SeaChange International by 7,894.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in SeaChange International by 47.5% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

