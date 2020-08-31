Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mesoblast limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Mesoblast in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.47).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Mesoblast from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Mesoblast from $13.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Mesoblast from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

NASDAQ MESO opened at $19.34 on Monday. Mesoblast has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $21.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,324,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 35,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 27,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

