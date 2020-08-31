Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Frontline in a research note issued on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.14.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Frontline had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 100.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.92 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.93 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.64.

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $7.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Frontline has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Frontline by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Frontline’s payout ratio is 341.46%.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

