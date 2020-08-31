FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flight Centre Travel Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Simotas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.66). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flight Centre Travel Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flight Centre Travel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Flight Centre Travel Group stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.00. Flight Centre Travel Group has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $8.00.

About Flight Centre Travel Group

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

