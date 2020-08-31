Brokers Issue Forecasts for Brady Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BRC)

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) – Analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Brady in a research report issued on Friday, August 28th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.65. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Brady from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Brady from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brady currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

Brady stock opened at $48.18 on Monday. Brady has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.62. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $2,265,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brady in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Brady in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brady by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Brady by 12.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Brady in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.