Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Reduced by Analyst

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Titan Machinery in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 28th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06.

TITN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $13.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $300.15 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.92. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.93 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 807,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 99,158 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 580,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 98,392 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,521,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

