Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Novocure Ltd Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Novocure in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15.

Get Novocure alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

NVCR opened at $82.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 683.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Novocure has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $98.84.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.96 million. Novocure had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 2.88%. Novocure’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novocure by 7,771.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,357 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Novocure by 1,923.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Novocure by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Novocure by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 39,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novocure by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 86,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 37,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $68,445.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 649,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,581,846.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $26,048.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,933 shares of company stock worth $4,714,547 in the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.