Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollar General in a research note issued on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DG. Barclays raised their price objective on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.05.

DG stock opened at $200.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.98. The stock has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 84.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,007.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

