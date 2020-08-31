Analysts Anticipate Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $441.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) will post sales of $441.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teradata’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $447.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $435.90 million. Teradata posted sales of $459.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradata will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.26 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $24.63 on Monday. Teradata has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $57,968.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 14.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 448.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 511.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 7.5% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 14.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

