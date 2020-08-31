Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.97 Million

Equities analysts expect that Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) will post sales of $7.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.30 million and the highest is $8.50 million. Epizyme reported sales of $5.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year sales of $26.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.80 million to $29.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $112.24 million, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $150.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,459.72% and a negative return on equity of 72.65%.

EPZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Epizyme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Epizyme from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $12.57 on Monday. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a current ratio of 11.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23.

In related news, CFO Paolo Tombesi sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $29,150.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,747 shares in the company, valued at $383,514.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott bought 62,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $994,164.57. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,094.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,898 shares of company stock worth $2,930,298. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Epizyme by 166.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Epizyme during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Epizyme by 20.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Epizyme during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Epizyme by 13.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

