Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $281.75 Million

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2020

Analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) will announce sales of $281.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $279.50 million to $284.00 million. Lumber Liquidators reported sales of $263.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.30. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $230.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LL opened at $25.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.64.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

