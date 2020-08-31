Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to announce $85.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.63 million to $86.50 million. Lawson Products posted sales of $94.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year sales of $333.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.17 million to $336.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $370.80 million, with estimates ranging from $364.10 million to $377.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lawson Products.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.77 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 4.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Lawson Products in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of Lawson Products stock opened at $35.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.38 million, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. Lawson Products has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $58.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Lawson Products by 0.3% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,343,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Lawson Products by 1.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 193,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lawson Products by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lawson Products by 4.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Lawson Products by 41.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lawson Products (LAWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.