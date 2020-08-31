$119.66 Million in Sales Expected for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will post sales of $119.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported sales of $85.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year sales of $453.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $464.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $461.00 million, with estimates ranging from $451.91 million to $470.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.73). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million.

SASR has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

SASR opened at $24.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.59%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 423.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,525.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

