$719.68 Million in Sales Expected for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) to announce sales of $719.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $694.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $734.18 million. Trimble reported sales of $783.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $733.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.58 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

Trimble stock opened at $52.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83. Trimble has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,535 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $235,735.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $109,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,007 shares of company stock worth $3,586,102 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Trimble by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Trimble by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

