Pegasystems (PEGA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA):

8/26/2020 – Pegasystems had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $126.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2020 – Pegasystems is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2020 – Pegasystems had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $120.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2020 – Pegasystems is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2020 – Pegasystems had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $126.00 to $144.00.

8/24/2020 – Pegasystems is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Pegasystems is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Pegasystems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

7/31/2020 – Pegasystems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/29/2020 – Pegasystems had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $112.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Pegasystems had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $109.00 to $126.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Pegasystems had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Pegasystems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/7/2020 – Pegasystems is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2020 – Pegasystems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/2/2020 – Pegasystems was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of PEGA opened at $128.97 on Monday. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $131.00. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.16.

Get Pegasystems Inc alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $227.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $33,040.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $1,355,128.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,426,854.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,529 shares of company stock worth $2,652,811. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 88.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 11.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,054,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,323,000 after purchasing an additional 28,148 shares in the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Recommended Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.