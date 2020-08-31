$150.34 Million in Sales Expected for Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) will post $150.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $151.10 million. Axon Enterprise reported sales of $130.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full-year sales of $609.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $587.10 million to $620.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $708.11 million, with estimates ranging from $674.50 million to $737.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Axon Enterprise.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $141.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAXN has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $83.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.44 and a beta of 0.70. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $49.80 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.26.

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $73,350.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at $701,905.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,699 shares of company stock worth $243,399. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 108,330.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,979,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,110 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 192.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 639,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,750,000 after purchasing an additional 420,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 167.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,443,000 after purchasing an additional 393,252 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 50.7% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,027,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,684,000 after purchasing an additional 345,744 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 29.4% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,144,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,339,000 after purchasing an additional 260,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

