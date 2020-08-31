Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/18/2020 – Applied Optoelectronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

8/17/2020 – Applied Optoelectronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

8/14/2020 – Applied Optoelectronics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/12/2020 – Applied Optoelectronics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/11/2020 – Applied Optoelectronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

8/10/2020 – Applied Optoelectronics had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/7/2020 – Applied Optoelectronics had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Applied Optoelectronics had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $12.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Applied Optoelectronics was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/7/2020 – Applied Optoelectronics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Applied Optoelectronics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Applied Optoelectronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

8/4/2020 – Applied Optoelectronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

8/4/2020 – Applied Optoelectronics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/3/2020 – Applied Optoelectronics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/21/2020 – Applied Optoelectronics was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2020 – Applied Optoelectronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

7/8/2020 – Applied Optoelectronics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Optoelectronics Inc has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $265.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $65.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 15,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $174,606.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,835.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel David C. Kuo sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $191,430.00. Insiders sold 54,412 shares of company stock worth $705,305 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 63,971 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at $8,163,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 50,329 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter valued at $3,397,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 165.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 99,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

