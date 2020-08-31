Critical Review: Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) vs. Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB)

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) and Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Tiptree pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Protective Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Tiptree has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Protective Insurance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Tiptree is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Tiptree and Protective Insurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiptree $772.73 million 0.25 $18.36 million N/A N/A Protective Insurance $495.60 million 0.42 $7.35 million N/A N/A

Tiptree has higher revenue and earnings than Protective Insurance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.9% of Tiptree shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Protective Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Tiptree shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Protective Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tiptree and Protective Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiptree -7.36% -14.17% -2.34% Protective Insurance -1.71% 0.10% 0.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Tiptree and Protective Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A Protective Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Tiptree has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protective Insurance has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Protective Insurance beats Tiptree on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services. It also engages in asset management operations; the provision of mortgage loans for institutional investors; and other investment activities. Tiptree Inc. markets its products through a network of independent insurance brokers and managing general agencies. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. in December 2016. Tiptree Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

