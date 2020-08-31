Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) & ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Financial Survey

Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) and ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Andrea Electronics has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ParkerVision has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Andrea Electronics and ParkerVision, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andrea Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A ParkerVision 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Andrea Electronics and ParkerVision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andrea Electronics -46.73% N/A -57.65% ParkerVision -12,774.32% N/A -430.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Andrea Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ParkerVision shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Andrea Electronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of ParkerVision shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Andrea Electronics and ParkerVision’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andrea Electronics $1.89 million 1.21 -$550,000.00 N/A N/A ParkerVision $70,000.00 323.07 -$9.45 million N/A N/A

Andrea Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than ParkerVision.

Summary

Andrea Electronics beats ParkerVision on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Andrea Electronics

Andrea Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures microphone technologies and products for enhancing speech-based applications software and communications primarily in the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets digital signal processing (DSP) microphone and audio software. The company's DSP microphone and audio noise reduction software products include DA-350 auto array microphone for far-field voice intelligibility and accuracy of automatic speech recognition in high noise environments; DA-250 OEM array microphone, a small compact stereo array microphone and DSP circuit board platform; USB-SA array microphone, which offers a USB digital audio adapter to bypass a computer's standard integrated sound system; PureAudio VST3 plug-in, a noise reduction and center channel focus VST3 plug-in for audio/video editing post-processing; AudioCommander, a PC audio control panel; audio software for Mac that offers an intuitive graphic user interface to control stereo array microphone beam forming and noise cancellation on the input and EQ filters; PureAudio live recorder, a digital voice and audio recording application; and PureAudio pro recorder, which provides bookmarks for navigation of recordings. Its products are used in various applications, including mass transit and automotive communication systems, automated teller machines, information kiosks, home automation products, Internet of things digital assistants, TV set top boxes, audio and video recordings, robotics, and video surveillance. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives and organizations to computer original equipment manufacturers, distributors of personal computers and communications equipment, software publishers, and industrial system integrators. Andrea Electronics Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. designs, develops, and markets radio frequency (RF) technologies for use in wireless communication products in the United States. Its technologies apply to transmit and receive functions of transmitters, receivers, and transceivers, as well as other related RF communications functions. The company also offers WiFi products, including a two-unit system designed for coverage areas of up to 2,000 square feet and a three-unit system designed for coverage areas of up to 4,000 square feet; and integrated circuit products, such as PV5870 IC, a modulator/demodulator component. It sells home and small business networking products under the Milo brand. The company sells its Milo WiFi products through online sales channels and its own online store, as well as directly to Internet service providers. ParkerVision, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

