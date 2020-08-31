Comparing Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) and Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN)

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) and Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Bank of Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Northeast Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Bank of Commerce pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northeast Bancorp pays out 1.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Commerce has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Northeast Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bank of Commerce is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Bank of Commerce and Northeast Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Commerce 21.79% 8.73% 0.97% Northeast Bancorp 23.47% 12.98% 1.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.1% of Bank of Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Northeast Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Bank of Commerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Northeast Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of Commerce and Northeast Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Commerce $63.75 million 1.99 $14.96 million $0.83 9.11 Northeast Bancorp $96.87 million 1.76 $22.74 million $2.53 7.45

Northeast Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Commerce. Northeast Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bank of Commerce and Northeast Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Commerce 0 0 1 0 3.00 Northeast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.73%. Given Bank of Commerce’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bank of Commerce is more favorable than Northeast Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Bank of Commerce has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Bancorp has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northeast Bancorp beats Bank of Commerce on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, construction loans, term loans, and small business administration loans. In addition, it provides sweep arrangements and safe deposit boxes; and collection, electronic banking, payroll processing, and ATM and point of sale services. The company operates through 10 full service facilities and 1 limited service facility in northern California. Bank of Commerce Holdings is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Northeast Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising automobile, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers telephone banking, online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services, as well as debit card, ATM, electronic transfer, and check services. As of July 30, 2018, it provided personal and business banking services through 10 branches in south-central and western Maine. The company was formerly known as Bethel Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Northeast Bancorp in 1996. Northeast Bancorp was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Lewiston, Maine.

