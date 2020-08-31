Contrasting Thinspace Technology (OTCMKTS:THNS) and Twilio (OTCMKTS:TWLO)

Thinspace Technology (OTCMKTS:THNS) and Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Thinspace Technology and Twilio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thinspace Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Twilio 0 5 18 0 2.78

Twilio has a consensus target price of $250.67, indicating a potential downside of 5.21%. Given Twilio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Twilio is more favorable than Thinspace Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Thinspace Technology has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twilio has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Thinspace Technology and Twilio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A Twilio -26.77% -5.04% -4.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Thinspace Technology and Twilio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Twilio $1.13 billion 33.36 -$307.06 million ($1.83) -144.51

Thinspace Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twilio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.7% of Twilio shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Thinspace Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Twilio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Twilio beats Thinspace Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thinspace Technology

Thinspace Technology, Inc., a cloud computing company, develops software productivity solutions worldwide. It principally develops and sells network software. The company offers skySpace, a desktop virtualization solution suite, which comprises skyDesk, a management software solution for Microsoft remote desktop users; skyGate, a software solution that allows secure remote access to applications and data from outside of the corporate network; skyView, which offers access to applications or Windows desktops from a browser on any device; skyDirect, a virtual desktop infrastructure software solution that allows secure fast access to hosted virtual desktops; and skyPoint, a hardware thin client endpoint solution for the enterprise and corporate market. The company sells its products directly to independent software vendors and application service providers; and through a chain of distributors and resellers to end users in public and private sectors. Thinspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

