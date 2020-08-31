Critical Survey: Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) & Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

79.3% of Revolution Medicines shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Coherus Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Coherus Biosciences and Revolution Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus Biosciences 37.11% 139.51% 37.87% Revolution Medicines N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Coherus Biosciences and Revolution Medicines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus Biosciences 0 2 6 0 2.75 Revolution Medicines 0 1 4 0 2.80

Coherus Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.80%. Revolution Medicines has a consensus target price of $43.25, suggesting a potential upside of 50.75%. Given Coherus Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Coherus Biosciences is more favorable than Revolution Medicines.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coherus Biosciences and Revolution Medicines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus Biosciences $356.07 million 3.89 $89.83 million $1.23 15.76 Revolution Medicines $50.04 million 37.80 -$47.66 million N/A N/A

Coherus Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Revolution Medicines.

Summary

Coherus Biosciences beats Revolution Medicines on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States. Its clinical-stage product candidates include immunology, anti-tumor necrosis factor biosimilar candidates, CHS-1420 for adalimumab and CHS-0214 for etanercept, which has completed Phase III clinical programs; ophthalmology biosimilar candidates, CHS-3351 for ranibizumab and CHS-2020 for aflibercept that is in preclinical development; and CHS-131, small molecule therapeutic candidate and other metabolic conditions. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors. Its products in preclinical stage include mutant RAS proteins; SOS1, a protein that converts RAS (OFF) to RAS (ON) in cells; and RMC-5552, a mTORC1 inhibitor. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.