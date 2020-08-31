Head-To-Head Contrast: Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) versus Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and Obseva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals N/A -89.89% -52.89% Obseva N/A -195.77% -86.73%

This table compares Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and Obseva’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$24.10 million ($1.47) -0.89 Obseva N/A N/A -$108.79 million ($2.49) -1.10

Obseva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and Obseva, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals 0 3 1 0 2.25 Obseva 0 3 4 0 2.57

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $1.73, suggesting a potential upside of 32.32%. Obseva has a consensus target price of $17.43, suggesting a potential upside of 533.77%. Given Obseva’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Obseva is more favorable than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of Obseva shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obseva has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals beats Obseva on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV). The company is also developing STimulator of INterferon Genes agonist product candidate, including SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the potential treatment of selected cancers. It has a collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for conducting a Phase II clinical trial examining the co-administration of inarigivir and Vemlidy in patients infected with chronic HBV. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

About Obseva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

