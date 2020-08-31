$147.05 Million in Sales Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will post sales of $147.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $152.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.72 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $159.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $591.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.81 million to $606.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $628.93 million, with estimates ranging from $616.74 million to $648.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%.

OFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $25.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.26. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $30.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

In other news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $86,190.00. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.