Financial Analysis: FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) and Landstar (NYSE:LDSR)

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) and Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FutureFuel and Landstar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FutureFuel $205.23 million 2.65 $88.18 million N/A N/A Landstar $30,000.00 2,603.11 -$15.09 million N/A N/A

FutureFuel has higher revenue and earnings than Landstar.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FutureFuel and Landstar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FutureFuel 0 0 0 0 N/A Landstar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares FutureFuel and Landstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FutureFuel 60.74% 25.48% 19.06% Landstar N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.6% of FutureFuel shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of FutureFuel shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of Landstar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

FutureFuel has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landstar has a beta of -10.88, suggesting that its share price is 1,188% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FutureFuel beats Landstar on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry. This segment also offers performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers that enhance stain resistance and dye-ability to nylon and polyester fibers; various small-volume specialty chemicals and solvents for a range of applications; and a family of acetal based solvents, including diethoxymethane, dimethoxymethane, dibutoxymethane, glycerol formal, and phenol sulfonic acid. Its chemical products are used in various markets and end uses comprising detergent, agrochemical, automotive, oil and gas, coatings, nutrition, and polymer additives. The Biofuels segment produces and sells biodiesel. It also sells petrodiesel in blends; and engages in buying, selling, and shipping of refined petroleum products on common carrier pipelines. This segment markets its biodiesel products directly to customers through railcars, tank trucks, and barges in the United States. The company was formerly known as Viceroy Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to FutureFuel Corp. in October 2006. FutureFuel Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

About Landstar

LandStar, Inc. a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

