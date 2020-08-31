Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) versus Dialog Semiconductor (NASDAQ:DLGNF) Critical Review

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) and Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and Dialog Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monolithic Power Systems 18.60% 15.41% 12.37% Dialog Semiconductor 11.87% 15.69% 10.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Monolithic Power Systems and Dialog Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monolithic Power Systems 0 0 9 0 3.00 Dialog Semiconductor 0 3 6 0 2.67

Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus price target of $265.56, suggesting a potential downside of 1.45%. Given Monolithic Power Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Monolithic Power Systems is more favorable than Dialog Semiconductor.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and Dialog Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monolithic Power Systems $627.92 million 19.27 $108.84 million $2.53 106.51 Dialog Semiconductor $1.57 billion 2.18 $301.45 million $3.47 12.61

Dialog Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Monolithic Power Systems. Dialog Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monolithic Power Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats Dialog Semiconductor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment. The company also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination applications. The company sells its products through third-party distributors, and resellers, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronic manufacturing service providers in China, Taiwan, Europe, Korea, Southeast Asia, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal. The company offers power management integrated circuits (PMICs), sub-PMICs, charger ICs, automotive grade PMICs, and audio codecs; Bluetooth low energy ICs, voice over DECT, and digital audio and audio codec ICs; AC/DC rapid charge adapters, converters, power adapters, and embedded networking converters, as well as SSL LED and backlight drivers and configurable mixed-signal ICs; and motor control ICS and ASIC controllers. It has a partnership with UNISOC to develop the SC2703, an optimized high-performance power management integrated circuit. Dialog Semiconductor Plc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

