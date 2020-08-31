Comparing Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) and United Development Funding IV (NYSE:UDFI)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) and United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and United Development Funding IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hersha Hospitality Trust -25.97% -11.73% -4.63% United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A

82.5% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of United Development Funding IV shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Development Funding IV has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and United Development Funding IV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hersha Hospitality Trust 3 4 0 0 1.57 United Development Funding IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus target price of $5.36, indicating a potential downside of 21.33%. Given Hersha Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hersha Hospitality Trust is more favorable than United Development Funding IV.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and United Development Funding IV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hersha Hospitality Trust $529.96 million 0.50 -$3.67 million $1.94 3.51 United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United Development Funding IV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Summary

Hersha Hospitality Trust beats United Development Funding IV on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ?HT?.

United Development Funding IV Company Profile

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

