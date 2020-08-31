Financial Contrast: Markel (NYSE:MKL) versus Donegal Group (NYSE:DGICB)

Markel (NYSE:MKL) and Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Markel and Donegal Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markel 0 2 2 0 2.50 Donegal Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Markel presently has a consensus target price of $1,075.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.57%. Given Markel’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Markel is more favorable than Donegal Group.

Profitability

This table compares Markel and Donegal Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markel 2.66% 3.31% 0.94% Donegal Group 5.84% 10.35% 2.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Markel and Donegal Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markel $9.53 billion 1.60 $1.79 billion $38.91 28.36 Donegal Group $812.45 million 0.44 $47.15 million N/A N/A

Markel has higher revenue and earnings than Donegal Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.3% of Markel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Donegal Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Markel shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Donegal Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Markel beats Donegal Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products. This segment also offers contract, commercial, and court bonds; coverage on automobiles or other vehicles held as collateral for loans; coverages for horse mortality, theft, infertility, transit, and specified perils; crime coverage; property and liability package coverage to small and medium sized businesses; accident and health coverage; coverage for legal expenses; and short-term trade credit coverage for commercial risks. The company's Reinsurance segment offers general liability, professional liability, workers' compensation, medical malpractice, environmental impairment liability, and auto liability; property treaty products for catastrophe, per risk, and retrocessional exposures; and specialty treaty reinsurance products comprising structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage and contract, and commercial surety reinsurance programs. Its Markel Ventures segment provides equipment used in baking systems and food processing; portable dredges; over-the-road car haulers and equipment; laminated oak and composite wood flooring; storage and transportation equipment for specialty gas; dormitory furniture, wall systems, medical casework, and marine panels; ornamental plants; fashion handbags; residential homes; and behavioral healthcare, concierge health programs, retail intelligence, and management and technology consulting services, as well as leases and manages manufactured housing communities. The company's Other segment operates as an insurance-linked securities investment fund manager. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers' compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.

