Brokerages Anticipate Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.35 Million

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) will report sales of $26.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $27.70 million. Level One Bancorp reported sales of $16.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year sales of $96.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $96.60 million to $97.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $85.45 million, with estimates ranging from $83.90 million to $87.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Level One Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

LEVL stock opened at $16.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Level One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

