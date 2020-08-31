Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) & SINO LD LTD/S (NYSE:SNLAY) Critical Analysis

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) and SINO LD LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.0% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Corporate Office Properties Trust and SINO LD LTD/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporate Office Properties Trust $641.23 million 4.38 $191.69 million $2.03 12.34 SINO LD LTD/S $759.46 million 11.09 $882.34 million N/A N/A

SINO LD LTD/S has higher revenue and earnings than Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Dividends

Corporate Office Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. SINO LD LTD/S pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Corporate Office Properties Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Corporate Office Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Corporate Office Properties Trust and SINO LD LTD/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporate Office Properties Trust 1 6 6 0 2.38 SINO LD LTD/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus target price of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.06%. Given Corporate Office Properties Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Corporate Office Properties Trust is more favorable than SINO LD LTD/S.

Profitability

This table compares Corporate Office Properties Trust and SINO LD LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporate Office Properties Trust 18.34% 6.62% 2.83% SINO LD LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SINO LD LTD/S has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Corporate Office Properties Trust beats SINO LD LTD/S on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (?Regional Office Properties?). As of March 31, 2019, the Company derived 89% of its core portfolio annualized revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 11% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including six buildings owned through an unconsolidated joint venture, COPT's core portfolio of 163 office and data center shell properties encompassed 18.2 million square feet and was 93.7% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts.

About SINO LD LTD/S

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates in six divisions: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office/retail buildings, industrial buildings, car parks, hotels, and residential buildings. It also provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, notes issue, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, share investment, living, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. As of June 30, 2018, the company had a land bank of approximately 21.9 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. The company is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

