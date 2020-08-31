$2.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) will post $2.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.95 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $2.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $11.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.44 billion to $11.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $12.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:KDP opened at $30.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average is $27.63. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.31.
In other news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 14,071,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $414,419,280.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 170,725,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,852,663.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 1,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.14 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDT Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,437,146,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,100,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,463,379 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14,520.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,033,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985,752 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,857,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,405,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.
