$2.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) will post $2.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.95 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $2.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $11.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.44 billion to $11.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $12.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

KDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE:KDP opened at $30.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average is $27.63. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.31.

In other news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 14,071,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $414,419,280.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 170,725,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,852,663.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 1,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.14 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDT Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,437,146,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,100,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,463,379 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14,520.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,033,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985,752 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,857,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,405,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

