Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.63 Million

Analysts forecast that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will announce $105.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.65 million to $106.90 million. Luminex posted sales of $78.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Luminex will report full year sales of $421.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.91 million to $426.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $451.46 million, with estimates ranging from $430.61 million to $471.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $109.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.33 million. Luminex had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMNX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Luminex from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Luminex in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

LMNX opened at $26.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.09 and a beta of 0.71. Luminex has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 7.25.

In other news, SVP Richard W. Rew II sold 22,351 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $892,475.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,842.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 55,505 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,721,765.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 550,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,066,862.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 704,902 shares of company stock valued at $26,240,959 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Luminex by 2,893.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 810,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 783,265 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Luminex by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 836,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,223,000 after purchasing an additional 637,557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Luminex by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,720,000 after purchasing an additional 500,174 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Luminex by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,060,000 after purchasing an additional 360,458 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Luminex by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,707,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,121,000 after purchasing an additional 254,134 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

