$385.10 Million in Sales Expected for Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) will report sales of $385.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $350.60 million and the highest is $419.60 million. Daseke reported sales of $450.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 19.33%.

DSKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Daseke from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Daseke currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

DSKE opened at $6.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a market cap of $409.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Daseke has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $7.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSKE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Daseke by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Daseke by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. 23.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

