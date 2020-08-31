Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Thursday, August 27th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will earn $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.19. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2021 earnings at $10.14 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C($0.71). The business had revenue of C$4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.70 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CM. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$111.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$107.00.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$104.12 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$67.52 and a twelve month high of C$115.96. The firm has a market cap of $41.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$94.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$91.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

