J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Position Increased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBHT. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.84.

In other news, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $243,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Kuhlow sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $219,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,883 shares of company stock worth $24,394,732. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $141.75 on Friday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $144.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.87.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

