Assetmark Inc. Sells 2,881 Shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ING Groep by 33.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 120.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.57. ING Groep NV has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $12.44.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ING Groep NV will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ING shares. Cfra reduced their price objective on ING Groep from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

