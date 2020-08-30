HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 428 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,025 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of NetApp by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 101.2% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

