Assetmark Inc. Purchases 287 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 331,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 136,644 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 145,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

REXR stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.22 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.92%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $3,134,854.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

