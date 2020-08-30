Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 6,800 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 113.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in VF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in VF by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,025,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992,243 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in VF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,178,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $604,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,714 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of VF by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,444,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,957 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of VF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,990,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $540,291,000 after purchasing an additional 804,608 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VF by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,121,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,196,317,000 after purchasing an additional 575,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

In related news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $697,012.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $211,785.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,024.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $67.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.65. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.02.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.49 million. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that VF Corp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on VF from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of VF from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of VF from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.