Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 458 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 13,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,564,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 62.8% during the second quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTD opened at $966.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $912.29 and its 200 day moving average is $780.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $980.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 138.77% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $690.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $733.20.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.61, for a total value of $764,626.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,310,063.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $947.74, for a total value of $947,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,589 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,288. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

