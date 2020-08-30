Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 140.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,388,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,354,000 after buying an additional 1,877,069 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the first quarter valued at $78,363,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,116,020,000 after acquiring an additional 959,483 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 53.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,047,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after acquiring an additional 717,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 420.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 727,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,076,000 after acquiring an additional 587,389 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $70.22 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $73.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is currently 84.96%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $887,451.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $808,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,312 shares of company stock worth $8,838,205 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.24.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

