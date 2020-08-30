Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 735.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Solaredge Technologies by 610.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Solaredge Technologies by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $196.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $128.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $221.19 on Friday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $229.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.26. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $2,588,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,390,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 6,666 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total value of $977,568.90. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,564 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,930. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

