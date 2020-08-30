VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,607 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of VF worth $15,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in VF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in VF by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in VF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 40,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC opened at $67.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average of $62.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.85, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.18. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that VF Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on VF from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on VF from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on VF from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on VF from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.88.

In other VF news, Director Benno O. Dorer bought 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,031.28. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $211,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,024.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

