Assetmark Inc. Has $352,000 Stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,886,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,907,000 after purchasing an additional 104,598 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 4,559.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,744,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,121,000 after buying an additional 2,685,419 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,687,000 after buying an additional 21,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after buying an additional 56,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 31.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,113,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,955,000 after buying an additional 504,269 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $205.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.46. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $220.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $229.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James downgraded Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.07.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.