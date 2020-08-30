Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 123,301 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,702 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 123,301 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 90,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LULU opened at $377.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $336.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.92. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $384.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 85.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $194.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.76.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

