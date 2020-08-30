Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.64-2.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.415-1.420 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.64-2.67 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $272.38.

NYSE VEEV opened at $274.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.79 and its 200-day moving average is $201.71. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $288.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total transaction of $715,792.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,581.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $47,606.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,927 shares of company stock worth $18,298,641 in the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

