Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.66-0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $360-362 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $347.49 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.64-2.67 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $272.38.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $274.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.51, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $288.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total transaction of $715,792.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,581.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $8,008,677.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,634 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,927 shares of company stock worth $18,298,641. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.