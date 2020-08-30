Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $148-158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.77 million.Photronics also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.12-0.19 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered Photronics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised Photronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Photronics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Photronics alerts:

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $10.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Photronics has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 12,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $141,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,457.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $59,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,127.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.