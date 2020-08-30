Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Boosted by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.8% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $48,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,074 shares of company stock valued at $12,950,880. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $228.91 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $231.15. The stock has a market cap of $1,714.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.63 and a 200 day moving average of $184.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.11.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

